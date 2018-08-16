Name upcoming infra project in Goa after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Goa assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Goa assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo demanded today that one of the upcoming infrastructure projects in the state be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Naming a project after Vajpayee will be a tribute to the visionary leader, who died today, he said.

“I appeal to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to consider naming any one of the upcoming infrastructure projects like the bridge across Zuari river or third bridge on Mandovi river or the international airport at Mopa after the

visionary leader late Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Lobo said in a condolence message here.

The BJP legislator said Vajpayee always rose above party politics. “When I joined the BJP I used to listen to his speeches and get inspired,” said Lobo. Vajpayee (93) died in the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi this evening after a prolonged illness.