Name game reaches Lucknow: Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia to rename Langda Phatak and Andhe ki Chowki areas

Uttar Pradesh has seen many of its cities renamed after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acquired power in March, 2017. A number of major cities including Mughalsarai and Allahabad were renamed in entirety. Also, there was a name change for many regions across the state.

Now, two areas of the state’s capital Lucknow are going to be rechristened as their names are derogatory to the disabled as per the administration. Speaking to news agency ANI, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said that the administration will change the names of ‘Langda Phatak’ and ‘Andhe ki Chowki’ area as PM Narendra Modi has suggested the word Divyang to be used for specially-abled people.

“It came to my notice that there are places named ‘Langda Phatak’ and ‘Andhe ki Chowki’. It’s wrong,” Bhatia was quoted as saying by news ANI.

“Earlier, such names were used but after PM Modi came to power he gave us the word divyang (specially abled). We’ve decided that names will be changed soon,” she added. The Lucknow Mayor didn’t reveal any further information about the new names of these areas.

CM Adityanath, a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is known for renaming many areas of the city. During his stint as an MP, Adityanath had renamed Urdu Bazaar as Hindi Bazaar, Miya Bazar and Maya Bazaar and Alinagar as Aryanagar.