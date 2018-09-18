Nambi Narayanan gets relief: From liquid propulsion technology to Vikas engine, his monumental contributions to ISRO

Eminent space scientist like A P J Abdul Kalam and stalwarts of ISRO like Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan were not convinced by Nambi Narayanan’s idea.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan has witnessed and endured tough times since 1994. In the over two decades that have gone by, questions have been raised on his integrity and dedication. However, Narayanan finally got respite as Supreme Court directed Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

The espionage case had hit the headlines in 1994. Back then two scientists including Narayanan and four others, including two Maldivian women were accused of transferring of certain confidential documents on India’s space programme to foreign countries. Narayanan had to spend close to two months in jail before the CBI concluded the allegations against him were false.

However, one thing that can heal his wound is recognition. As per an Indian Express report, he was one of the scientists behind the development of the Vikas’ engine which has been installed at the heart of rockets launched by India and was also part of key missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. The 77-year-old had joined the ISRO in 1966. He had always pitched for liquid propulsion technology for rockets.

What is liquid propulsion technology for rockets?

Liquid fuels have the capability to generate more energy and burn slower than solid fuels. However, solid fuels are more easy to handle and provide greater initial thrust to the rocket. Liquid fuel technology is more complicated. All international space-faring nations have shifted to liquid fuels only after using solid fuels in their initial years. When Nambi joined the ISRO, using liquid propulsion was considered too ambitious.

Eminent space scientist like A P J Abdul Kalam and stalwarts of ISRO like Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan were not convinced by Narayanan’s idea. However, they did not stop him from working on the matter. Narayanan was sent to Princeton University for higher studies on rocket propulsion. Following his return, Narayanan was able to clinch a profitable deal with French company SEP. Under the deal, ISRO got the access to work on the development of the French Viking engine that had liquid propulsion.

Vikas – a landmark in Narayanan’s career

ISRO scientists, led by Narayanan, spent five years in France working on the French engine and liquid technology that was used to develop India’s own version of Viking, named ‘Vikas’, in the early 1980s. In his book Ready to Fire: How India and I Survived the ISRO Spy Case, Narayanan has written about Vikas. The ‘Vikas’ engine was integrated into the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in late 1970s which has been India’s most reliable rocket in the last three decades.

The 'Vikas' engine also powers the next generation GSLV (Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle) rockets. The rockets are used for placing bigger and heavier satellites deeper into space.