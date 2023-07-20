Namaz, puja at public places banned in Noida till August 3, UP Police issues notice 

Section 144 was invoked on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, imposing restrictions on public gatherings and ordering that no unpermitted religious activity, such as namaz, puja or processions, would be carried out at public places and roads across Noida and Greater Noida till August 3.

According to the order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya, the order will come into effect from July 20 and will continue for a period of 15 days till August 3, PTI reported.

“Nobody would form an assembly or carry out a puja or namaz or procession or be a part of an assembly having more than five people in any public place, without prior permission from the CP, Additional CP or the DCPs concerned. This rule could be made flexible for programmes permitted by the government,” the order stated.

“Nobody would insult the religious texts of other faiths. There will be no religious posters, banners, flags on walls of religious places…,” the police said in the order.

The latest development comes in view of the upcoming Muharram, a sports event that will have participants from foreign countries, a farmers’ protest and competitive examinations in the district during the period.

Flying of drones above or within a one-km radius of government offices will also be prohibited and further the permission of such aerial vehicles would have to be taken from the police.

The order also mentioned that religious activities would not be conducted at any controversial place where there has not been a tradition of offering prayers.

“Nobody would take pigs, dogs or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings to prevent hurting sentiments of any community nor would anyone encourage others to do so,” it added.

The police further stated that under Section 144 of the CrPC, legal action would be taken against those assaulting any police official, civic authority worker, sanitation worker or health department official.

(with PTI inputs)