Namaz offered amid tight security in Gurgaon on Friday; many miss prayers due to less number of places to worship

A week after a group of youths disrupted namaz at multiple places in Gurgaon, Muslims offered namaz without any interference on Friday. A row erupted when a group of people reportedly from Hindutva organisations objected to the namaz that was being offered in an open space in Gurgaon’s Wazirabad area.

However, on Friday amid tight police security people offered namaz with no violence or friction being reported. Also to prevent any onward incident, Gurgaon administration deputed 76 duty magistrates across the city.

Members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti had raised objection against the prayers that used to take place in open saying namaz should be offered only in mosques. Muslim groups, on the other hand, said that there are not enough mosques available in the city. They had complained that many of them have been encroached upon or need repairs.

In the wake of the protest, Police personnel and companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to deal with any threat to law and order on Friday. But unlike the 100-odd spots where namaz was earlier read, prayers were held in only 47 places this Friday. Out of which 23 were “open spaces” and 24 were masjids/Waqf Board properties.

After strong objections from Hindutva groups, the district administration had decided to earmark 24 spots, including the Leisure Valley ground, for offering the Friday namaz.

However, due to the reduced number of places of worship, there was confusion among the people. Many even missed the prayers. The Indian Express quoted Farhaz, who works in a private company, as saying, “When I reached my usual spot, no one was there. So I ended up driving around, looking for vacant plots. By the time I finally found the spot in Sector 47, the namaz was over.”