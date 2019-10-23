Namaste India: It will be all about business, culture and cuisine next month in Guatemala

Both sides are now keen to explore various sectors for strengthening cooperation as well as take advantage of emerging opportunities for mutual benefit.

For the first time almost top 20 Indian companies are participating in the first Indian Festival — `Namaste India’ in Guatemala. This event is being hosted by the Indian mission in the upmarket neighbourhood of the city – Cayala. The Indian companies are from different sectors like automobile, pharmaceutical, engineering, Indian cuisine, etc.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, India’s ambassador to Guatemala BS Mubarak “At the two-day festival starting November 2 in the Central American nation, top Indian companies are exhibiting and there are representatives of other companies who will be participating in the event.”

“We are bringing a cultural troupe and there will be two days event with a focus on business, culture and gastronomy,” Mubarak added.

Companies including Raymond, Mahindra, Bharat Serums& Vaccines Limited, Hero, Himalaya, Royal Enfield, Caplin Point, FES (Fireworks & Entertainment Services), Seven Pharma among others are exhibiting. Also, there will be participants from Barefoot College, Pachamama, Pushkar Indian Cuisine, Parle, Little India and others.

Earlier this month, President-Elect of the Central American nation Dr Alejandro Giammattei had unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, at the embassy premises.

“In the discussion that followed, he showed his keenness to invite Indian BPOs and IT and ITES companies to invest in Guatemala. This would be a great opportunity for Indian Companies to have investments in a country from where they can serve their clients in the US,” said the Indian envoy.

Besides `Namaste India’ India will have the second-largest participation for the first time at Ferret Expo between Nov 6-9, where EEPC will be leading a delegation of 20 companies and will explore the market and showcase their products.

Companies from various sectors have been showing their interest in the Central American nation. In August Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) had organised a roadshow in collaboration with the Indian Mission.

“There has been an upward trend in the interests shown by Indian companies in South and Central America, especially after several high level visits including by President Ram Nath Kovind and the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. There have also been several ministerial-level visits from various sectors to the region,”

In Central America, Guatemala has a strong economy as well as stable government and last year hosted Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu last year.

