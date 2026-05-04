Namakkal Namakkal Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Aadithiyan A Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Abineshkumar T IND Awaited
Aravinth S IND Awaited
Chandra P IND Awaited
Dilip C S Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Gandhian Ramesh T Ahimsa Socialist Party Awaited
Jayakumar R IND Awaited
Jayaraman M IND Awaited
Kanakaraj K IND Awaited
Mahendran P Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal katchi Awaited
Manikandan R IND Awaited
Matheswaran C Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Mohan M IND Awaited
Mohan P IND Awaited
Mohan S IND Awaited
Muthusamy S IND Awaited
Natarajan M IND Awaited
Netajikaviarasu V IND Awaited
Palanisamy M P All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Praveenkumar K Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Ramasamy P BSP Awaited
Ramesh A IND Awaited
Rani P DMK Awaited
Sridevi Mohan P S AIADMK Awaited
Stalin R IND Awaited
Sureshkannan P Ganasangam Party of India Awaited
Thiyagarajan R Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Namakkal assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Namakkal Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 87.7% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Namakkal assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Namakkal with a margin of 27861 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Namakkal assembly elections?

Namakkal Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Ramalingam P Baskar K.P.P. 27861
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Ramalingam P
2016
AIADMK-flag
Baskar. K.p.p
2011
AIADMK-flag
Basker.k.p.p

Namakkal Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Namakkal Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.