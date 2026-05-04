Namakkal Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Namakkal here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Namakkal in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Awaited
Abineshkumar T
IND
Awaited
Aravinth S
IND
Awaited
Chandra P
IND
Awaited
Dilip C S
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Gandhian Ramesh T
Ahimsa Socialist Party
Awaited
Jayakumar R
IND
Awaited
Jayaraman M
IND
Awaited
Kanakaraj K
IND
Awaited
Mahendran P
Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal katchi
Awaited
Manikandan R
IND
Awaited
Matheswaran C
Puthiya Tamilagam
Awaited
Mohan M
IND
Awaited
Mohan P
IND
Awaited
Mohan S
IND
Awaited
Muthusamy S
IND
Awaited
Natarajan M
IND
Awaited
Netajikaviarasu V
IND
Awaited
Palanisamy M P
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
Awaited
Praveenkumar K
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
Ramasamy P
BSP
Awaited
Ramesh A
IND
Awaited
Rani P
DMK
Awaited
Sridevi Mohan P S
AIADMK
Awaited
Stalin R
IND
Awaited
Sureshkannan P
Ganasangam Party of India
Awaited
Thiyagarajan R
Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Namakkal assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Namakkal Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 87.7% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Namakkal assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Namakkal with a margin of 27861 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Namakkal assembly elections?
Namakkal Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Ramalingam P
Baskar K.P.P.
27861
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Results in Past elections
Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Ramalingam P
2016
Baskar. K.p.p
2011
Basker.k.p.p
Namakkal Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Namakkal Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.