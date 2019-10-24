Nagpur South West Election Results 2019: Will Devendra Fadnavis script history in Maharashtra politics? Verdict out today

Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West Assembly seat.

Nagpur South West, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West constituency in the Nagpur district. The 49-year old is looking to create history by becoming the first non-Congress Chief Minister of a government to return to power for the second time in a row. The opposition Congress has fielded Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis. Deshmukh is a former BJP MLA. A total of 18 other contenders including seven independents are also in the fray from this seat.

The saffron party leaders are confident that it will be a cakewalk for Fadnavis, both in Nagpur South West and the state as well. Fadnavis has been representing the seat since 2009 when it was created after the delimitation process. Before this, he represented Nagpur West twice between 1999 and 2009.

An RSS man, Fadnavis joined politics in the 90s. He was an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He won his first municipal election from Ram Nagar ward. He then went on to become the youngest mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and became the second youngest mayor in the country.

In 2014, when the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra, Fadnavis was a surprise pick by the BJP to head the government. The BJP had won 122 seats. Fadnavis formed the government with the support of Shiv Sena’s 63 MLAs.

In the last five years, he has earned an image of leading a corruption-free government and also effectively dealing with a tough alliance partner in the form of Shiv Sena. Besides, he also played an instrumental role in the rise of the BJP’s graph in the state in the last five years with his clean image and pro-poor policies.

Fadnavis is credited for successfully completing five years in the office without any dispute in the alliance and the party line over his leadership. Also, he is the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra to complete a full five-year term in 47 years and the second to achieve this feat since the bifurcation of Maharashtra and Gujarat in 1960. Vasantrao Naik ahd served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1963 to 1975 for three terms, of which his second term (1967-72) was a full term.

According to Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, Fadnavis is predicted to defeat Congress’ Ashish Deshmukh by a huge margin.