Seventeen people were killed and 18 others were injured following a blast at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district, and incident Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “extremely unfortunate and tragic”. The blast that took place at SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosive manufacturing unit, with rescue operations continuing and the cause still under investigation.

In a post on X, Fadnavis mentioned that he was in constant touch with the local administration and that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately. He also mentioned that NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed and the teams from PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization) and DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) had also arrived. “Rescue operations have been accelerated…so far have been accelerated… So far 17 people have lost their lives,” he wrote, adding, “In this incident, 18 people have been injured…I pray…for their swift recovery.”

Nagpur Rural SP statement on the number of casualties

Nagpur Rural SP Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Collector Vipin Itankar stated to ANI that the blast occurred when “30-35 people were working in the morning shift.” He further added that “we have received confirmation of about 10-12 bodies” while NDRF-SDRF teams were engaged in recovery, helping to find out the cause of the incident and shifting the injured. He also stated that the area had been cleared and experts were working at the site, as reported by ANI.

When and where did the blast occur?

The initial information suggested that the incident took place between 6 am and 7 am at the SBL unit in Raulgaon (Katol area near Nagpur). The unit manufactures detonators and other explosives that are used in mining, and the explosion reportedly occurred during the detonator manufacturing process, as per a report by The Indian Express. The blast was heard across surrounding areas, resulting in panic among the people, the report added.

Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh announced

The Maharashtra CM has announced Rs 5 lakh assistance from the state government for the next of kin of those died. The CMO also said that the company concerned would provide financial help to the families of the deceased.

An eyewitness told ANI, “I tried to pull out as many people as I could… We put them in our own cars to rescue them.” The Indian Express stated that a report was also submitted by the Tahsildar and Taluka Magistrate, Katol, which mentioned that the explosion occurred around 7:05 am on March 1, 2026. It also included the list of the hospitals where the injured have been admitted, including A-One Hospital (Mankapur), Orange City Hospital, and Government Medical College. Officials have indicated that death toll could rise.