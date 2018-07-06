Nagpur Rains: Maharashtra Assembly, railway station flooded as heavy downpour lashes orange city; see pics

Extremely heavy rains were recorded over Nagpur city with 163 mm of rainfall recorded in last 3 hours and 249 mm in the last 24 hours. (Twitter image)

Nagpur Rains: Nagpur, one of Central India and Maharashtra’s major cities, had a rather torrid day since the morning after heavy rains lashed the orange city. Several areas in Nagpur were waterlogged and Twitterati went on to post pictures of the city drenched in rain. As per Skymet weather report, extremely heavy rains were recorded over Nagpur city with 163 mm of rainfall recorded in last 3 hours and 249 mm in the last 24 hours. It was reported earlier that Vidarbha, Nagpur, Wardha and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra may receive thundershowers today.

This is Airport road, Nagpur today. Almost the entire city is water logged after few hours of heavy rains.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Nagpur Municipal Corporation control room to take stock of the situation and relief measures in Nagpur city in view of heavy rains. Fadnavis also reviewed the measures taken in other parts of the district with senior officials.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis visits Nagpur Municipal Corporation control room to take stock of the situation and relief measures in Nagpur city in view of heavy rains.

Nagpur city witnessed heavy rains from last night, which resulted in water logging at several places. Residents have posted images of Nagpur submerged in rainwater completely. Railway tracks at the Nagpur railway station were flooded completely whereas Vishweshvarya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) experienced an unbelievable sight as water gushed into the college auditorium. Visuals of posh areas in the city under water have stunned everyone.

Not only residents, even the Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned after the premises were flooded following incessant rains. Photos posted by ANI showed knee-deep water around the assembly building compound. The Assembly was adjourned for an hour as there was power supply issues. Since the switching centre which supplies power to Vidhan Bhavan was flooded, the power supply had to be shut down for safety purposes reported PTI.

Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, was quick to criticise the government. Shiv Sena group leader in the house, Sunil Prabhu, said that if this had happened in Mumbai, there would have been a barrage of criticism against the Sena-run Mumbai civic body. He added that everybody would have demanded an inquiry against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) then. Prabhu said that Nagpur Municipal Corporation is run by the BJP and the party should have provided basic infrastructure to ensure rains don’t obstruct the proceedings of the legislative session.