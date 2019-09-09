Nagpur Police’s light-hearted tweet on Vikram lander goes viral

The ISRO further claimed that efforts are on to re-establish contact with the ‘Vikram’ lander. (PTI photo)

In a heartwarming tweet on Monday, the Nagpur police have urged Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram to respond, couple of days after it lost contact with Indian Space Reasearch Organisation, just minutes before landing in the south pole of the moon. The police in its message also that it will not issue any challan if it breaks signals.

“Dear Vikram, Please respond. We are not going to challan (fine receipt) you for breaking the signals!” said Nagpur police wrote in its official twitter page.

The tweet was lauded on social media. Many have also appreciated the effort of Nagpur police and also shared it. The twitter has grabbed the attention of more than 43,800 likes and over 12,500 retweets till 8:12 pm.

Replying to tweet, one of the netizens wrote, “That’s a real sweet one. Vikram you can’t break so many hearts, you would not even know how many shed tears for you.”

That’s a real sweet one. Vikram you can’t break so many hearts, you would not even know how many shed tears for you. #vikramwakeupdude — ????????Ashima K Singh???? (@ashimatalks) September 9, 2019

While one of the netizens has lauded Dr BK Upadhyay, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur. Replying to tweet, a netizen said, “Good One…thts called a public friendly police. Dr B.K Upadhyay has been a successful mentor for Nagpur Police.”

Good One…thts called a public friendly police. Dr B.K Upadhyay has been a successful mentor for Nagpur Police.@nagpurcp (Dr.B.K Upadhyay)@drajoykumar @JharkhandPolice — Nitin Kumar Upadhyay (@NitinKumar7728) September 9, 2019

In a separate tweet, shared by Nagpur police, it said, “Dusron ne kitne attempt kiye.. Sardar 9.. Aur ISRO ne..Sardar 1. Dusro ne 9 Aur ISRO ne 1..Fir bhi itni success mil gayi. Bahut garv ki baat hain yah.”

The Maharashtra police have also shared a tweet appreciating ISRO. In a tweet, it said, “You have 100% left a mark on the heart of each one of us! Jai Hind.”

Earlier in the day, the ISRO claimed that the lender is lying on the lunar surface as a single piece and remain unbroken. The ISRO further claimed that efforts are on to re-establish contact with the ‘Vikram’ lander. The mission life of the lander and rover is one lunar day which is equivalent to 14 days.