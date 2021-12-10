Nagpur MLC Election 2021: Voting underway; Congress candidate backs out on eve of poll

Yesterday, in a setback for the Congress, its candidate Ravindra Bhoyar expressed his inability to contest polls.
Nagpur MLC Poll 2021: Voting is underway for the lone seat of Nagpur Legislative Council seat. Corporators and municipal council members from Nagpur district are eligible to cast votes in the election. Voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 4 pm at 15 centres in the district. A total of 559 voters including 155 from Municipal Corporation, 71 from Zilla and Nagar Parishads and 333 from Nagar Panchayats will be eligible to vote. The counting of votes will take place on December 14.
Yesterday, in a setback for the Congress, its candidate Ravindra Bhoyar expressed his inability to contest polls, forcing the grand old party to extend support to an independent at the last moment. The Congress later announced support to Mangesh Sudhakar Deshmukh, an independent and added that its allies Shiv Sena and NCP will too support Deshmukh.
Bhoyar, a long-time RSS worker who was elected as corporator on BJP ticket four times, joined the Congress last month. State Congress vice president Mohan Joshi yesterday said that Bhoyar had written a letter to the party’s Nagpur district head Vikas Thakre expressing his inability to contest the MLC election, reported PTI.
“As per the approval of the central committee and state party president Nana Patole, it has been decided to vote for independent candidate Mangesh Sudhakar Deshmukh. All the voters of the MVA are asked to vote for Deshmukh,” Joshi said.
The BJP has fielded former state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the contest. Mangesh Deshmukh is a member of the Mahadula Municipal Council in Nagpur district.
