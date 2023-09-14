Nagpur man dies by suicide on Facebook Live over false rape accusations

A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Nagpur died by suicide by jumping into the Kanhan river, claiming that he was being blackmailed. He live-streamed the act on Facebook.

The deceased has been identified as Manish, also known as Raj Yadav. He claimed to be a victim of blackmail and false rape accusations by the family of a 19-year-old girl, PTI reported.

Manish, a resident of the Kalamna area in the city, took this extreme step on Sunday, according to an official statement from the police.

According to the police, Manish was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl from his locality. The girl had gone missing from her home on September 6, and her family alleged that Manish was responsible for her disappearance.

In his Facebook live stream from the riverbank, Manish revealed that the girl’s family had threatened to falsely implicate him in a rape case if he did not pay them Rs 5 lakh. He also claimed that they had previously used similar tactics against someone else in Uttar Pradesh before targeting him.

Overwhelmed by the unbearable pressure, he has made the decision to end his life, he said, PTI reported.

The girl and her family members have been detained by the police for questioning regarding these fabricated allegations, and an investigation is underway, according to officials.

