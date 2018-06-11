Nagpur horror! BJP worker, family killed in Dighoti area, police suspect personal revenge

In a heart-wrenching incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found murdered at his residence in Nagpur along with four members of his family. According to police, the deceased BJP worker has been identified as Kamlakar Pawankar. News agency ANI reported that the crime took place in Aradhana Nagar are of the city which comes under the jurisdiction of Dighoti police station.

The incident was brought to the notice of police after one of the neighbours of Pawankar received no response to his repeated calls from any one of the family in morning today. Reports say that Pawankar and others were murdered while they were asleep.

Police said that the deceased persons include Pawankar, his daughter, his son and elderly members. Police said that personal revenge could be the possible reason behind the crime, adding that role of a close aide or a family member can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, scores of BJP workers have gathered outside the residence of Pawankar and are demanding action against the perpetrators of the crime. Police said that they are searching for evidence and an operation has been launched to trace the killer. They assured that strict measures will be taken to bring the culprits to the book.

BJP workers in states like Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal often come under attacks by opposition parties members. Recently, two party workers were hanged to death in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, prompting the BJP to accuse Mamata Banerjee of crushing the voices who speak against her government’s atrocities on poor. But the latest killing of BJP worker in Nagpur – considered the stronghold of the BJP, has raised questions over the safety of party workers. Maharashtra is currently being ruled by the BJP.