Nagpur: BJP leader duped in online banking fraud

Unidentified fraudsters withdrew Rs 75,000 from a local BJP’s leader’s bank account after making him download some mobile apps and share confidential information, the police said here on Sunday. Chandan Tulsigiri Goswami (53), media-in-charge of the city BJP, said in his complaint that he had taken a loan of Rs 4.40 lakh from Bajaj Finance. After paying off the loan, he asked the company to refund him Rs 10,000 deducted on account of insurance. He exchanged several emails with the company over the issue.

On September 12 last year, a man posing as an officer of Bajaj Finance called him and asked him to download `AnyDesk’ mobile app to get back his money. Goswami installed it and also downloaded MobiKwik app and sent five rupees to the caller through the app, as per the instructions. Within minutes, Rs 75,000 were withdrawn from his account, he found.

After scrutinising his complaint, a case of cheating under IPC section 420 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered at Lakadganj police station on Saturday, a police official said.