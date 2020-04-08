Nagpur: 8 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat event booked for violating visa norms

Over 2,000 people, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1 to 15. Many of them later travelled back while many stayed in the country. PTI Photo

At least eight foreigners linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act and the tourist visa norms in Nagpur. According to Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Tehsil Police Station, these eight people had taken shelter at a local mosque in the city. He said all have been placed under isolation.

Over 2,000 people, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1 to 15. Many of them later travelled back while many stayed in the country.

Police said that they were on a visit to Nagpur and neighbouring Chandrapur. Besides, two translators who were accompanying them have also been booked by the police. The translators are from Assam and Tamil Nadu.

All of them had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin that has emerged as the latest Covid-19 hotspot in the country. According to multiple reports, over 9,000 people participated in the event and travelled to different cities. Later, it was found that 2,300 people were staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin, defying the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that as many as 1,750 foreigners of Tablighi Jamaat, out of the total 2,083, have been blacklisted while more than 25,500 members linked to the event and their contacts have been quarantined in the country. The event forced the government to press its machineries at various levels across the country to track down those who attended the event and isolate them.

The Health Ministry has maintained that the sudden spurt of Covid19 cases in the country was due to the Tablighi Jamaat. It said that the patient of the virus is doubling in 4.1 days which would have been 7.4 days had Tablighi Jamaat event not taken place.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 4,800 Covid19 positive cases while 124 have lost their lives.