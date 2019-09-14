Nagaland truck owner fined Rs 6.4 Lakh in Odisha

The challan was, however, issued before the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 came into force on September 1.

A truck owner from Nagaland, Dilip Karta, was fined and issued challan of Rs 6,53,100 in Sambalpur district by Odisha Transport Department on August 10. Apart from the general offenses, the challan also included unpaid tax of Rs 640,500 from July 2014 to September 2019. The rest Rs 12,600 was for offenses like plying without insurance, violating air and noise pollution norms, driving the vehicle without a permit, carrying passengers in a goods vehicle. The challan was, however, issued before the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 came into force on September 1.

Post Motor Vehicles Act implementation, several cases of higher amounts of challan have been reported from across the country. Earlier this month, a Rajasthan truck owner was issued a challan of Rs 1,41,700 for overloading his truck. Another person was fined Rs 2,00,500 in New Delhi, the highest till date under the news Act.

The fine was paid by a Ram Kishan in Rohini court of Delhi. He was charged the hefty amount for overloading his truck, which had the permit of carrying goods up to 25 tonnes but was carrying a load of 43 tonne – 18 tonne more than the permissible limit. He was also fined for 10 other traffic rule violations like driving without driving license, permit, not wearing a seat belt or for not having pollution certificate.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Parliament in July and the steep fines and strict provisions came into effect from this month.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari defended high fines for traffic violations and said that the new measures were taken to save lives. However, some states have refused to enforce the new amended Motor Vehicles Act — Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka have decided to water down the penalty provisions.