Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya elections: EC sounds poll bugle for elections to three states

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the poll schedule for the three north-eastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland – all comprising of 60 Assembly constituencies each. The states will go to polls in a single phase.

While Tripura votes on February 16, voting in the Scheduled Tribes-dominated states of Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27.

The counting of votes for the three states will be taken up together on March 2. The entire poll process is to be completed latest by March 4.

While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the tenure of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22, respectively.

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya election dates and schedule:

Tripura Assembly elections 2023 date, schedule:

-Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21

-Last date of making notifications: January 30

-Date of scrutiny of notifications: January 31

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 2

-Date of elections: February 16

-Date of counting: March 2

-Date before election shall be completed: March 4

Nagaland Assembly election 2023 date, schedule:

-Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

-Last date of making notifications: February 7

-Date of scrutiny of notifications: February 8

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 10

-Date of elections: February 27

-Date of counting: March 2

-Date before election shall be completed: March 4

Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 date, schedule:

-Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

-Last date of making notifications: February 7

-Date of scrutiny of notifications: February 8

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 10

-Date of elections: February 27

-Date of counting: March 2

-Date before election shall be completed: March 4

At the press conference held at the Rang Bhawan auditorium in New Delhi today, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll panel is committed to conduct “free, fair, participative, inclusive, inducement free and peaceful election”.

In Nagaland, a total of 13,09,651 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, while in Meghalaya and Tripura, a total of 21,61,129 people and 28,13,478, voters respectively are eligible to cast their votes, Kumar said.

A total of 9,125 polling stations will be set up in the three states, and over 80 per cent of the polling stations will be in rural areas. Webcasting facility will be available in 70 per cent of the polling stations, he said.

Byelections 2023: Full schedule

The CEC said that apart from the Assembly elections in the three states, by-elections in several states will also be conducted. By-elections will be held in one Assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, two Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, and one Parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep.

The by-elections will be held on February 27, and results will be announced on March 2.

Byelections 2023 date, schedule:

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

-Last date of making notifications: February 7

-Date of scrutiny of notifications: February 8

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 10

-Date of elections: February 27

-Date of counting: March 2

-Date before election shall be completed: March 4