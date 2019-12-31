Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu passes away, PM Modi condoles his demise

By: |
Published: December 31, 2019 9:43:19 AM

Vikho-o Yhoshu was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district.

Nagaland Speaker death Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu dies.

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was undergoing treatment in Mumbai after being diagnosed with the disease early this year. He is survived by wife and 10 children.

Yhoshu was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district.

In 2008 and 2013, he had won the seat as a candidate of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and served as Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary of various departments before joining the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018.

He won for the third consecutive term from Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly election and was elected as Speaker of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Nagaland Speaker, saying he devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland.

“Anguished by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland’s Assembly, Er. Vikho-o Yhoshu. He was a diligent leader who devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in these moments of sadness. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu passes away, PM Modi condoles his demise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who signed mercy petition for Yakub Menon is now minister in Maharashtra
2Infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91 at Kota hospital as 14 more children die, BJP to send central panel
3CM wore saffron clothes for ‘public service’: Yogi’s office hits back at Priyanka Gandhi