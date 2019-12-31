Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu passes away, PM Modi condoles his demise

Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu dies.

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was undergoing treatment in Mumbai after being diagnosed with the disease early this year. He is survived by wife and 10 children.

Yhoshu was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district.

In 2008 and 2013, he had won the seat as a candidate of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and served as Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary of various departments before joining the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018.

He won for the third consecutive term from Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly election and was elected as Speaker of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Nagaland Speaker, saying he devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland.

“Anguished by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland’s Assembly, Er. Vikho-o Yhoshu. He was a diligent leader who devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in these moments of sadness. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.