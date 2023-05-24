Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along response for not wearing helmet will leave you in splits

Nagaland minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along, known for his quirky tweets, has yet another offering for social media users which has left netizens in splits.

A user had posted a photo which shows him sitting in a Harley Davidson bike, with another man sitting pillion. Both of them can be seen smiling and posing.

The user tweeted the photo and wrote, “The man, not the Harley.”

Responding to this, the Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along, wrote, “People will say where is the helmet? Brother, you need style to pose! PS: Not to travel without helmet!”. The tweet posted by him has so far received over 10,000 likes.

लोग कहेंगे Helmet क्यों नहीं?



भाईसाहब, pose देने के लिए style चाहिए!😜



P.S: Helmet के बिना सफ़र नहीं करने का! https://t.co/1gDiuJHw2b — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 21, 2023

In another video, posted after the UPSC results were declared, the minister was seen dancing, and congratulated all those who cleared one of India’s premier examinations.

“We are no less. Amidst the rugged hills and lush greenery of Nagaland, lies a land of immense talent and potential. The success of the UPSC passed candidates from Nagaland is a testament to the hard work and determination of the people of this beautiful state,” he wrote in the tweet.

“Let us all come together to celebrate their achievements and work towards building a brighter future for Nagaland. Congratulations to Yimkum I Ozukum (Rank 203), Vevotolu Kezo (Rank 387), Imkongnukla Ao (Rank 723), and W Aotula Ozukum (Rank 874),” he added.

हम भी कुछ कम नहीं 😜



Amidst the rugged hills and lush greenery of Nagaland, lies a land of immense talent and potential. The success of the UPSC passed candidates from Nagaland is a testament to the hard work and determination of the people of this beautiful state.



Let us all… pic.twitter.com/kaT9qP32yz — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 23, 2023

In the Nagaland elections held this year, the BJP leader was elected for the second consecutive time from Alongtaki constituency.