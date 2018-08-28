Nagaland local body elections: NPF tells Neiphiu Rio to first reach consensus among stakeholders

The NPF government had tried to hold municipal elections with 30 per cent seats reserved for women but the entire process had to be nullified after objections and protests by tribal bodies.(Image: Reuters)

The opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) has urged the People’s Democratic Alliance government led by Neiphiu Rio to take a decision about holding urban local body elections after reaching a consensus among all stake holders. NPF Spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon told a press conference here last night said the PDA government should take a decision about ULB elections after arriving at a consensus among all stake holders and it should also take the NPF legislators into confidence.

He said the NPF government had tried to hold municipal elections with 30 per cent seats reserved for women but the entire process had to be nullified after objections and protests by tribal bodies.

Kikon said the PDA government had promised that it would repair all the district headquarter roads within 60-days but even after six months there has been “no improvement” in the condition of the roads. The NPF also expressed concern over the reported shortage of essential commodities in Kiphire district of the state.