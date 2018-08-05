Nagaland floods: Centre assures help to state government

Rijiju said that an Inter-Ministerial team would be constituted and sent to Nagaland within a week’s time to prepare correct projection of the financial requirement.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today assured the Nagaland government of all possible help and said a Central team would be sent to the state to assess the damages caused by flood and landslides. The Union Minister of State for Home arrived here today to take stock of situation that Nagaland has been facing due to incessant rainfall, an official statement said.

Rijiju along with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took off by chopper to undertake aerial survey of the flood and landslides affected areas but returned back to Dimapur due to bad weather conditions, they said. Rijiju said that an Inter-Ministerial team would be constituted and sent to Nagaland within a week’s time to prepare correct projection of the financial requirement.

“We will send the team to Nagaland and once they submit the report, relief would be released immediately,” Rijuju said.

Rio thanked Rijiju for showing his concern by personally visiting Nagaland and for assuring that Delhi has not forgotten Nagaland.

Stating restoration work was the main challenge, the chief minister requested for additional fund to start restoration works besides immediate relief.

He also requested the Union Minister for granting ex-gratia to the 10 lives lost due to disaster.

Rio also informed Rijiju about the decision of all the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) MLAs to contribute one month salary for relief and restoration work.