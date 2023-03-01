Nagaland election results tomorrow, fate of 183 candidates hangs balance

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Voting Tomorrow: Five years after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP alliance came to power ousting the Naga People’s Front (NPF) from its 15-year-old rule, the ruling alliance is hopeful of a re-run with all exit poll surveys predicting its return in the Christian-majority hill state. The results for the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be declared on Thursday with counting of votes scheduled to begin at 8 AM.

Polling for the 59 constituencies took place on Monday where fate of 183 candidates was sealed. The Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. The voter turnout in the polls held on Monday stood at 83.63 per cent.

Repolling was ordered in four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday. Voting in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency took place today. The Election Commission had not officially cited any reasons for the repolling.

In the hill state, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting on all 60 seats on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

In the 2018 Nagaland elections, the alliance had won 30 seats – 18 by the NDPP and 12 by BJP. It formed the government with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA.

In 2021, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) joined the ruling NDPP-led alliance to form an all-party government named United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Exit polls prediction have suggested that the NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to win a second term in the state. The India Today-Axis My India poll survey predicted that the BJP-NDPP alliance may win 38-48 seats. The alliance has announced that Neiphiu Rio will return as the CM. The Naga People’s Front is likely to bag 3-8 seats, Congress 1-8 seats, as per exit poll results.

The Zee News-Matrize exit polls survey predicted 35-43 seats for NDPP-BJP; ETG-Times Now exit poll survey predicted 27-33 seats; and the Jan ki Baat-India News exit poll survey has predicted 35-45 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants. The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates on 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray. NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has declared he is open to post-poll arrangements with other parties and candidates.