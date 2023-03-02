Nagaland Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Can the NDPP-BJP alliance retain power? Counting to begin shortly

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: After a successful five-year stint, ousting the once formidable party Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the last elections, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance is looking ahead for a second term. What the voters have decided in the polling on Monday, will be known today, as counting of votes for the 60-member Assembly will begin shortly. The BJP-NDPP has announced that if voted to power, Neiphiu Rio will remain as the Chief Minister. The two parties are contesting on all 60 seats in a 40:20 arrangement, with the NDPP being the dominant partner, as in the 2018 elections. The alliance also looks poised to return with a comfortable majority of 42 seats in the 60-member house, all exits polls have predicted.

Of the 60 constituencies, the constituencies to watch out for include: Northern Angami -I, from where the CM is contesting, Tyui, the stronghold of deputy CM Y Patton, Phek, Atoizu and Dimapur III constituencies.

Nagaland election results live: Counting of votes will begin from 8 AM. The NDPP-BJP is predicted to return to power in the state, multiple exit polls results showed.

07:04 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Elections 2023 Live: Counting to begin at 8 Results for the 59 seats in the Nagaland Assembly will be declared today after the counting of votes starts at 8 AM today. Voting was held on February 27. 07:01 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Elections 2023 Live: Welcome to our live blog! Good morning readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online. Three northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya – are going to decide their electoral fate today. Catch all live updates of the election results here.