Nagaland Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Can the NDPP-BJP alliance retain power? Counting to begin shortly

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: After a successful five-year stint, ousting the once formidable party Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the last elections, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance is looking ahead for a second term. What the voters have decided in the polling on Monday, will be known today, as counting of votes for the 60-member Assembly will begin shortly. The BJP-NDPP has announced that if voted to power, Neiphiu Rio will remain as the Chief Minister. The two parties are contesting on all 60 seats in a 40:20 arrangement, with the NDPP being the dominant partner, as in the 2018 elections. The alliance also looks poised to return with a comfortable majority of 42 seats in the 60-member house, all exits polls have predicted.
Of the 60 constituencies, the constituencies to watch out for include: Northern Angami -I, from where the CM is contesting, Tyui, the stronghold of deputy CM Y Patton, Phek, Atoizu and Dimapur III constituencies.
Repolling was ordered in four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday. Voting in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency took place today.