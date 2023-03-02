Nagaland Election Results 2023: Full List of Winners

Nagaland Election Results 2023, Winners’ List: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance raced into lead since counting began at 8 AM for the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, and has maintained the lead till now. This has been in the keeping with the exit poll predictions. Counting of votes for Nagaland commenced in 16 centres. As many as 183 candidates – 164 from 12 political parties, including four women nominees and 19 Independent aspirants are in the fray. Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who contested from the Northern Angami – II seat, won defeating his nearest rival Congress’ Seyievilie Sachu by 15,824 votes. The BJP-NDPP has annouced the Rio will continue to be the CM if the party is voted to power, again. Meanwhile, the state got its first woman MLA since the formation of the state. NDPP candidate Hekani Jakhalu, a lawyer and social activist, won from the Dimapur III seat defeating her nearest rival Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Azheto Zhimomi by 1,536 votes.

Here are the names of the winning candidates and their constituencies. The list will be updated as soon as the Election Commission of India updates the names of the winners on its official website.

Nagaland winners list and constituencies:

Dimapur-III – Hekhani Jakhalu (NDPP)

Kohima Town – Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Dr Ato) (NPP)

Northern Angami-I – Dr.Kekhrielhoulie Yhome (NDPP)

Northern Angami-II – Neiphiu Rio (NDPP)

Pfutsero – Dr Neisatuo Mero (Independent)

Chizami – K. G Kenye (NDPP)

Chazouba – Kudecho Khamo (NDPP)

Phek – Kuzholuzo Nienu (NPF)

Mokokchung – Metsubo Jamir (NDPP)

Koridang – Imkong L Imchen (BJP)

Alongtaki – Temjen Imna Along (BJP)

Phomching – K Konngam Konyak (BJP)

Mon Town – Y Mankhao Konyak (NCP)

Aboi – C Manpon Konyak (Independent)

Moka – A Nyamnyei Konyak (NPP)

Longleng – A Pongshi Phom (Congress)

Noksen: Y. Lima Onen Chang (Republican Party of India (Athawale))

Longkhim Chare – Sethrongkyu (BJP)

Tuensang Sadar-I: P. Bashangmongba Chang (BJP)

Tuensang Sadar-II: Imtichoba (Republican Party of India (Athawale))

Shamator Chessore: S Keoshu Yimchunger (NDPP)

