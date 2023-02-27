Nagaland Election 2023 Live Updates: Vote in record numbers, says PM Modi

Assembly Election 2023, Nagaland Voting Live Updates: Voting for 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies of the Nagaland Assembly began at 7 AM on Monday and will continue till 4 PM. Counting of votes will be on March 2. The Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. A total of over 13 lakh electors are set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates. A total of 19 candidates are contesting as Independents. The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.
The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants. The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.
Nagaland election 2023 live updates: Election in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies of the Nagaland Assembly began at 7 AM on Monday to decide the fate of 183 candidates in fray.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, “Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today.”
Voting is underway in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies, as BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10.
Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls began on 59 constituencies at 7 am on Monday amid tight security and will go on till 4 PM.
According to the Election Commission, 305 companies from various security forces have been deployed at the polling stations across the state to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.