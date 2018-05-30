Nagaland by-election result 2018 LIVE: Counting on Thursday

Nagaland by-election result 2018 LIVE: The elections for the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat were held on May 28.

Nagaland by-election result 2018 LIVE: The result of Nagaland bye-elections for the Lok Sabha seat will be declared on May 31. The elections for the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat were held on May 28. Nagaland witnessed a voter turnout of 75 per cent on May 28 whereas repolling was done in one of the booths where a mob tried to stop people from casting votes by allegedly damaging the EVMs. This booth witnessed a voter turnout of 44.68 percent. The bye-elections in Nagaland were held due to the resignation of Neiphiu Rio after he was selected to become the Chief Minister of the state. The candidates fighting in the election are former minister Yepthomi from ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and C Apok Jamir of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).