Nagaland by-election 2018 results date, candidates: All you need to know about Nagaland bypolls

The bypoll to the sole Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will happen on May 28.(representative Image/Reuters)

Nagaland by-election 2018 results date, candidates: The bypoll to Nagaland Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2018. The notification was issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 3, 2018. The last day of filing nominations was May 10 while scrutiny of nominations was done on May 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was May 14. The counting will take place on May 31. The bypoll was necessary following the resignation of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio in March. Rio had resigned to take charge as state’s Chief Minister.

Nagaland by-election 2018 candidates: The by-election will be a direct contest between ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF). NDPP has fielded senior leader Tokheho Yepthomi. Yepthomi has served as a cabinet minister under the chief ministership of SC Jamir and Neiphiu Rio. He was given the portfolio of Transport and Communication, Public Health Engineering Department and Public Works Department from 1995 to 2008.

While, NPF has fielded C Apok Jamir as a candidate from sole Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. He is a son of former Chief Minister SC Jamir. Congress is supporting the candidature of Jamir.

Campaigning: The campaigning for by-election has ended. At a rally at Pfutsero, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) chief K.Therie on Monday called for all secular forces to come together to prevent communal forces entering the state, reports Nagaland Post. Therie spoke at the joint platform with NPF candidate C Apok Jamir along with other leaders.

While Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had begun the campaign in Dimapur on May 15. Rio had asked the people to vote for Tokheho Yepthomi. Addressing a rally at DDSC stadium in Dimapur last week, NDPP chief also cited the various steps taken by the state government.