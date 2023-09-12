Nagaland Assembly opposes proposed Uniform Civil Code, Forest Act

The Nagaland Assembly on Monday showed disagreement regarding the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the implementation of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act. Furthermore, they sought protection under the 16-Point Agreement and Article 371A.

Representatives from various political parties, including the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, NCP, NPP, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front (NPF), RPI (Athawale), JD(U), and Independents, engaged in discussions on these important issues, PTI reported.

NPF MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu said that Nagas have special protection under Article 371A and therefore there was a need to discuss the UCC and Forest Conservation Amendment Act.

“Article 371A clearly states that no act of Parliament shall apply to the State of Nagaland in respect of the religious or social practices of the Nagas, its customary laws and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary laws and ownership and transfer of land and its resources unless the state assembly so decides,” he said and proposed that a resolution should be passed by the House rejecting the UCC and the forest Act.

Nagaland BJP president and Cabinet minister Temjen Imna also came in support and assured that they would stand together on both issues adopted by the assembly.

NCP deputy leader Longon and NPP leader Nuklutoshi Longkumer also mentioned that the two laws can not be implemented in Nagaland.

In his concluding statements on both discussions, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted that Nagaland is the only state to have an alliance with the Indian Union through the signing of a political agreement – the 16 Point Agreement and also the insertion of Article 371A, in the Constitution of India.

He expressed confidence that the central government would honour these agreements and respect the Constitutional provisions granted to the Nagas.

CM Rio informed the House that the state cabinet had already submitted a representation to the 22nd Law Commission to exclude the state from UCC.

He mentioned that during meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there was an assurance to review this matter.

However, Rio emphasized the state government’s alliance with the ruling NDA at the Centre, stating that it must align with the central government’s policies and decisions.

The CM proposed that the House should consider passing a resolution appealing to the Centre to ‘totally exempt’ Nagaland from the Uniform Civil Code and the Forest Conservation Amendment Act.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer concluded by informing that separate resolutions on both matters would be presented for consideration on Tuesday.

