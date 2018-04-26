Naga peace accord: From AFSPA to separate flag for state, all you need to know

Naga peace accord: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NSCN (IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah

Naga peace accord: In a welcome move to put a full stop to the country’s oldest insurgency, the central government and Naga armed groups have finalised much of the peace accord. It has been learnt that the accord might be signed ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. The accord will address issues like Autonomous Naga territorial councils for Arunachal and Manipur, Common cultural body for Nagas across states, Integration and rehab of non-state Naga militia, removal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA) and bicameral House in Nagaland, according to The Indian Express report.

Once the accord is ready, the Naga armed groups will stand disbanded and the non-state armed militia who are eligible will be absorbed in central or state forces. Those who are not eligible will be rehabilitated by the government. In a big move, the accord also has provision for the removal of AFSPA from Nagaland. However, the

final draft of the peace accord still needs to address a few areas. It needs to reach an agreement over the Naga demand for a separate flag for the state. Centre is also apprehensive about the nature of reaction in Manipur.

“Yes, we are pretty close to finalising the (Naga Peace) accord,” Centre’s interlocutor, R N Ravi was quoted as saying by IE. Ravi had the framework agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN-IM in August 2015. Hectic parleys and meetings between Ravi and Naga bodies, the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). NNPGs comprised the representatives of six influential Naga rebel groups — and NSCN-IM are currently taking place in Delhi.

It has been learnt that the accord needs to be signed before the monsoon session of Parliament so that it can be implemented in time as Lok Sabha elections are not far away. There will be a few Constitutional amendments which will have to be passed by the Parliament and state assemblies after a due process.