Naga Peace Accord: Centre, NSCN talks stuck over ‘symbolic’ issues including separate flag

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 9:30 AM

In 2015, the centre had signed a historic pact with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland to conclude the Naga political issue which had existed for six decades. (PTI)

Even after three years of the signing of the historic peace accord with Naga armed groups, the government has not been able to conclude negotiations due to a tough position taken by the Nagas on some of the ‘symbolic’ issues. The Indian Express reports that the talks have not seen any progress for almost a year as the Naga groups have refused to change their views on ‘Church’ and ‘separate flag’.

According to the report, the current logjam is largely due to the Church which is at the forefront in articulating the political position of the Nagas. It argues that symbols are integral to the identity of the Nagas and that Naga identity would not be safe without them. Nagas are also demanding a separate Naga flag.

However, sources said that it would be politically unviable to accept this demand even though the centre has agreed to guarantee the protection of the Naga identity. The report suggests that the government will not any objection if these changes are introduced later through a democratic political process.

Last month, Naga National Political Groups had met the interlocutors of the Central government and another meeting is scheduled in the national capital later this month. But neither side is hopeful of a breakthrough in light of the current political narrative that is being articulated in Nagaland, the report said.

In 2015, the centre had signed a historic pact with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland to conclude the Naga political issue which had existed for six decades. The government’s interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi signed the agreement with NSCN Chairman Isak Chishi Swu in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement issued on the day, the prime minister’s office said that the agreement would end the oldest insurgency in the country. “It will restore peace and pave the way for prosperity in the North East,” the PMO added.

