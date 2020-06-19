Jammu and Kashmir: PSA detention ends for PDP’s Naeem Akhtar, NC’s Hilal Lone after 10 months, Mehbooba Mufti remains under house arrest

Senior PDP leader and former J-K minister Naeem Akhtar. (Express file photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has revoked the detention of senior People’s Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar and National Conference’s Hilal Lone. Both Naeem and Hilal were booked under stringent provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The release comes more than 10 months after they were detained and two days after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed the detention of National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

The detentions of Naeem and Hilal were last extended for three months on May 7.

PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti remains one of the last mainstream political leaders booked and detained under PSA. The administration had in April shifted Mehbooba Mufti to her official residence at Fairview Gupkar Road from a guesthouse in Srinagar.

Mehbooba and several politicians including former CMs Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were placed under house arrest in August last year after the Modi government scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to the state, now a Union Territory.

Omar and Farooq were released from detention in March this year.

The PSA empowers authorities to detain a person up to two years without a trial.

Besides Mehbooba, others, including People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, are under house arrest.

Meanwhile, the National Conference has demanded ‘immediate release’ of party colleagues, including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mohammad Shafi Uri, AR Rather, among others.