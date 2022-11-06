Nadda announces UCC, 33% quota for women in govt jobs in manifesto for HP polls

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in Himachal Pradesh while releasing the party’s manifesto for the state Assembly polls.

With less than a week left for assembly polls in his home state, Nadda announced various soaps, including 8 lakh jobs, scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges.

Releasing the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, Nadda promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party is voted to power and said a committee will be formed for it.

At the same time, he said the BJP government will also conduct survey of Waqf properties in the state to check their illegal use.

Focussing on women voters, Nadda released the party’s separate manifesto for them announcing 33 per cent reservation in government jobs. He also announced cycles for girl students in classes 6 to 12.

Replying to a question, Nadda criticised the Congress manifesto — released on Saturday — saying it lacks both vision and weight.

The BJP had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.