Nachiketa Chakraborty’s song “cut money” goes viral, BJP MP Babul Suprio takes a dig

Bengali singer Nachiketa Chakraborty’s song “cut money” has gone viral on social media and compounded the troubles for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. BJP MP Babul Suprio did not miss a beat and thanked Chakraborty for voicing the “innermost thoughts” of the people.

The term “cut money” is being linked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent warning to the TMC leaders that whosoever is found demanding a share of the sanctioned fund for government schemes would be jailed.

Chakraborty’s song makes an appeal to the people and political leaders that any leader who took money in such a manner should immediately return it to save themselves from ‘Janarosh’ (public fury).

The irony is that Nachiketa Chakraborty is often seen supporting Mamata Banerjee and has also shared the stage with the West Bengal chief minister on many occasions in the past.

Watch Cut Money song here



However, this time, the “thanks” for his song does not come from TMC but its arch-rival BJP which rightly struck when the iron was hot.

BJP MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo took to Twitter and said, “Nachiketa da has brought out the innermost thoughts of people in his song, spicing it up with proper quotient of satire. My countless thanks to him.”

Chakraborty, however, was quick to counter Supriyo’s dig by saying that the lyrics were about corrupt politicians across the country and not only for the ruling Trinamool Congress or Banerjee.

“Perhaps Babul did not interpret my song in the right context, in the correct way,” the singer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Only a CM like Banerjee can take such a stand against the practice of accepting cut money. She has the guts, I am with her,” Chakraborty added.

The popular Bengali singer also denied that he posted any video on social media.