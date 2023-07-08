scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Na tired hu, na retired hu: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar’s jibe to retire

“Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work,” Sharad Pawar said in an interview.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media after NCP Working Committee meeting at his residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Following Ajit Pawar’s jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his age suggesting that he should retire from electoral politics, the senior Pawar on Saturday replied saying that he will continue working as party workers want him to keep going.

“Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became the prime minister? I don’t want to become the PM or a minister but only want to serve the people,” Pawar said, further asserting that he was not old yet, echoing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words, saying, “Na tired hu, na retired hu.” (I am neither tired nor retired).

Also Read

“Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work,” Pawar said in an interview.

Also Read

The senior Pawar, on remarks by Ajit Pawar that he was sidelined as he wasn’t the son of Sharad Pawar, said that whenever the NCP got a ministerial berth at the Centre, it was given to others but not to Supriya Sule, despite her being a Member of Parliament.

Also Read

His remarks come a week after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs left his fold to join the Eknath Shinde-led government.

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar kickstarted his statewide tour by holding a rally at Yeola in Nashik district, the constituency of rebel party leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

More Stories on
Ajit Pawar

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 14:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS