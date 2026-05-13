Puducherry CM oath ceremony: N Rangasamy, the veteran leader of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), took oath as Chief Minister of Puducherry for an unprecedented fifth term on Wednesday (May 13). The swearing-in ceremony unfolded at Lok Nivas, where Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy. This milestone follows the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s decisive victory in the assembly elections, with results declared on May 4.





#WATCH | All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) leader N. Rangasamy takes oath as the Puducherry CM Puducherry LG K. Kailashnathan administered the oath of office to N. Rangasamy. BJP National President Nitin Nabin also attended the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OHVEjh51i4 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

BJP leader A Namassivayam also took oath as Cabinet minister in Puducherry government today. Prominent figures like Union Minister and BJP election in-charge Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, BJP Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, and State BJP President VP Ramalingam attended the event, underscoring the coalition’s unity. Nitin Nabin felicitated Rangasamy after he took oath as the CM of Puducherry.

ALSO READ AIADMK split widens as CV Shanmugam faction backs Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu

Path to victory: NDA’s dominant electoral performance

The NDA secured a comfortable majority in the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly, clinching 18 seats. AINRC led the charge by winning 12 out of 16 contested seats, while its key ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), captured four of the 10 it fought. Smaller NDA partners, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), each added one seat. Three additional nominated members bolster the alliance’s strength.

In contrast, the opposition struggled- the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won five seats, Congress secured one, and the emerging Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) notched two in a strong debut. Rangasamy himself triumphed in the Thattanchavady constituency, polling 10,024 votes and defeating his rival by a margin of 4,441 votes. This outcome retained NDA power in the Union Territory, marking another chapter in Puducherry’s dynamic political history.

Staking claim and leadership elections

Days before the ceremony, Rangasamy solidified his position. On May 8, he met Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas and formally staked his claim to form the government. Accompanied by supporters, he presented a letter backed by legislative assembly members, which was forwarded for President’s approval. Earlier that day, Rangasamy was re-elected as the NDA legislature party leader. In the same meeting, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam was chosen as deputy leader.

Rangasamy had resigned as Chief Minister on May 7, handing in his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor at Lok Bhavan. He then met with newly elected BJP MLAs, while Nitin Nabin planned discussions with party office-bearers and legislators at BJP headquarters on swearing-in day. Although it’s a coalition government, details on whether BJP members would join the cabinet alongside Rangasamy remained unclear as of the ceremony.

A political veteran: All you need to know about Puducherry CM

N Rangasamy’s ascent to his fifth term cements his status as Puducherry’s longest-serving Chief Minister. His tenure spans multiple stints: first from 2001 to 2008, then 2011 to 2016, and continuously since May 2021. A pivotal moment came in 2011 when he broke from the Indian National Congress (INC) to found AINRC, channeling his influence into a new platform.

Rangasamy’s career mirrors Puducherry’s shifting sands. In the 1970s, INC’s V Pethaperumal dominated; the 1977 polls elevated the Janata Party. The 1980s and 1990s saw Janata Dal’s rise, with Rangasamy emerging as an INC representative by 1991. He navigated the 1996, 2001, and 2006 elections before launching AINRC.



Highlights include AINRC’s strengthening under leaders like Ashok Anand, a 2019 DMK by-election win by K Venkatesan and Rangasamy’s 2021 return. His enduring appeal has defined decades of electoral trends in the Union Territory. This swearing-in ceremony in Puducherry today not only reaffirms NDA’s grip but also highlights Rangasamy’s unmatched legacy in politics.