N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP to break away from NDA? Here is why PM Modi, Amit Shah’s BJP should worry

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is enduring hard times. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced withdraw two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary from the Narendra Modi cabinet. Now it is has been learnt that the party will back YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) no-confidence motion against the central government in Lok Sabha, according to Indian Express.

A TDP politburo will decide on the issue. This comes after BJP faced disappointment in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Araria constituency in Bihar. Naidu had spoken to TDP MPs via teleconference during which he blamed BJP for doing “collusion politics”.

Naidu has even claimed that there was strong anti-BJP sentiments in country which showed in the results. With in TDP, legislators and Member of Parliaments have exhorted Naidu to break away from National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to Indian Express report.

Naidu has also claimed that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and actor K Pavan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is being used by BJP to target TDP. He said that BJP was doing the same thing Tamil Nadu also, a TDP leader was quoted as saying by IE. Naidu also told TDP MPs that TDP leaders are fighting for self-respect, rights of Telugu people, and implementation of promises made to the party. Naidu’s tough stance is quite different from that of Raju and Chowdary who held press conference after resigning. Earlier Naidu had sadi that any decision on breaking away from NDA will be decided later.

The no-confidence motion notice was only signed by YSRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy. The party has nine MPS in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Secretariat has not said anything about the notice also. YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Opposition leader seeking help in the “fight for justice”. Reddy has threatened that party would move a no-confidence motion against the central government on March 21. He has also warned that his MPs would resign on April 6 if the Modi government failed to act.