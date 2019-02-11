N Chandrababu Naidu fast in Delhi: Manmohan Singh extends support, says Centre must fulfil special status promise to AP

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 2:29 PM

Manmohan Singh, who headed the UPA government at the Centre when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, said, "This demand had support of all parties when it was discussed in Parliament. I stand in solidarity with Naidu."

N Chandrababu Naidu, N Chandrababu Naidu fast, manmohan singh, Andhra Pradesh special status, Anand SharmaFormer Prime Minister & Congress leader Manmohan Singh at Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s day-long fast. (ANI)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday extended support to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s day-long fast for special status to the state and said the central government should fulfil the promise without any further delay.

Singh, who headed the UPA government at the Centre when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, said, “This demand had support of all parties when it was discussed in Parliament. I stand in solidarity with Naidu.”

Also read| Arun Jaitley says personal hate driving Rahul Gandhi's Rafale attack against PM Modi

He said the special category status promise must be implemented without any further delay and that he had always stood by the people of the state. Congress leader Anand Sharma said at the time of Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, it was clearly announced that the residual state will be given special status to make up for the loss. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “the language used by him against Naidu” at a rally in Guntur in the state on Sunday.

“It’s unbecoming of the prime minister. He has dragged the political discourse to such a low level. Therefore, we decided to unite against him. Standing together need is the hour,” he said. Party leader Ahmed Patel alleged that the prime minister betrayed Andhra Pradesh and that its people should expect not anything from this government as it is a dispensation of cheaters and “tod-jod” (patchwork). “We are solidly supporting Andhra. We are standing with Naidu,” he said.

