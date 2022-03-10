N Biren Singh Election Results 2022 Updates: Heingang Election Results 2022 N Biren Singh of BJP vs Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of Congress

Live

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Heingang constituency Results Live: Sitting chief minister N Biren Singh is again trying his luck from the seat.

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Results Live: The Heingang assembly constituency comes under the Imphal East district of Manipur. Sitting chief minister N Biren Singh is again trying his luck from the seat. Singh had won the seat in 2017 on a BJP ticket and was named the chief minister. He first won from the seat in 2002 on a ticket of the Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party. Singh retained the seat in 2007 while contesting on the Congress ticket. He again won from the seat in 2012 and was made a cabinet minister in the Congress government. Biren Singh later joined the BJP in 2016 and registered his fourth straight win from the seat in 2017 defeating nearest rival TMC candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh.

Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh later joined the Congress and has been pitted against CM Singh. The 60-member Manipur assembly voted in two phases. While 38 seats went to the polls on February 28, the remaining 22 seats went to the polls on March 3. A total of 173 candidates were in the fray including 15 women in the first phase while 92 candidates were in the fray for the second phase. The state had recorded 78.03 per cent voter turnout in the first phase and 84.2 per cent turnout in the second phase.

