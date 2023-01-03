Mystery deepens as another Russian found dead in Odisha, third death in 15 days

In an eerie incident, another Russian national has been found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, police said. The deceased, identified as 50-year-old Sergey Milyakov, died of a suspected heart attack in the Paradip area, police said, The Indian Express reported.

This is the third reported death of a Russian national in the eastern state in the last 15 days. Pavel Antov (65), a sausage tycoon and regional lawmaker, died after allegedly falling from a hotel’s third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22 at Hotel Sai International in Rayagada district of Odisha. Both cases are being probed by the crime branch of Odisha Police.

The autopsy report of Antov cited the nature of death of him as “accidental”, while for Bidenov, the report showed “cardio respiratory failure”. Antov and Bidenov were part of a group of four Russians who had checked into the hotel on December 21, along with their Indian guide.

The Russian was found dead in his chamber at around 4:30 AM.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death, adding that a probe is underway.

Paradip Additional Superintendent of Police Nimai Charan Sethi also confirmed the death, and said that they are yet to get an official communication from the shipping company or port authorities.

“Since the vessel is in the sea, we are waiting for the official communication from the shipping company. Once we will get the communication, we will first register an unnatural death case and then recover the body and conduct the post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death at Kujang in the presence of a magistrate,” Sethi told IE.

He said after the autopsy, the body will be preserved in the morgue and will be handed over to family members of Sergey.