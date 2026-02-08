A chilling discovery on Sunday sent shockwaves through West Delhi as the bodies of three dead individuals, a woman and two men, were found inside a parked SUV on the Peeragarhi flyover. Following the discovery of the deceased, the Delhi police have launched a probe into the incident.

Interestingly, the bodies were discovered through an unknown call placed to the city’s fire department. According to a PTI report, the fire brigade had received a tip about an abandoned car on the flyover in the afternoon through an unknown caller.

Upon investigating the incident, the fire department discovered three people lying still inside a stationary Toyota Qualis on the elevated stretch of Peeragarhi flyover. After discovering the bodies, the city fire department immediately called upon the police to investigate the matter.

ALSO READ Maharashtra ZP Election Results Date and Time: Counting of votes to begin from 10 am on February 9

What did the police investigation uncover?

As a part of their investigation, the Delhi police have identified the three individuals as Randhir, aged 62, Shivnaresh, aged 42, and Lakshmi, aged 40. The car belonged to Randhir. Randhir and Shivnaresh were residents of Ranhaula and Lakshmi was a resident of Jahangirpuri.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, investigators are exploring multiple angles. An NDTV report citing sources indicated that the lack of visible struggle, robbery signs, or external injuries points toward potential poisoning or collective suicide.

Latest development

The investigation into the matter is presently ongoing. As per a PTI report, forensic teams are currently present at the spot, and the police have barricaded the crime scene and initiated an investigation.

Police are currently scanning footage from cameras along the flyover to determine when the car arrived and if anyone else was seen near the vehicle. The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination, which officials say will be “crucial” in determining the direction of the case.