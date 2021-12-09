  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mysterious explosion in Delhi’s Rohini court, proceedings suspended

By: |
December 09, 2021 12:13 PM

As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.

As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating. (File Photo)

A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi’s Rohini Court on Thursday morning, fire officials said. As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.

The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.

Related News

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mysterious explosion in Delhi’s Rohini court proceedings suspended
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Would urge youngsters to know more about Constituent Assembly proceedings: PM Modi
2Ahead of Goa polls, Chief Electoral Officer asks banks to monitor suspicious cash transactions
3SKM set to call off farmers’ protest today after Centre agrees to withdraw cases in fresh proposal