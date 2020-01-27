Mysore-bound flight carrying 42 including Superstar Rajinikanth delayed by two hours

By: |
Chennai | Published: January 27, 2020 11:06:38 AM

The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.

chennai to mysore flight, rajinikanth, rajinikanth flight delay, Mysore flight delay, technical snag, flight delay todayRajinikanth in the meantime interacted with some of the passengers onboard and also clicked pictures with them.

A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including superstar Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said. The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.

However, the snag forced a near two-hour delay and the flight later proceeded for its destination. Rajinikanth in the meantime interacted with some of the passengers onboard and also clicked pictures with them, officials added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mysore-bound flight carrying 42 including Superstar Rajinikanth delayed by two hours
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bhim Army Chief detained in Hyderabad ahead of anti-CAA event
2Delhi Assembly Elections 2019: Help me take development to next level, says Arvind Kejriwal
3Jaipur Lit Fest: 5 detained for raising anti-CAA slogans