Mysore-bound flight carrying 42 including Superstar Rajinikanth delayed by two hours

A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including superstar Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said. The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.

However, the snag forced a near two-hour delay and the flight later proceeded for its destination. Rajinikanth in the meantime interacted with some of the passengers onboard and also clicked pictures with them, officials added.