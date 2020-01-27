Mysore-bound flight carrying 42 including Superstar Rajinikanth delayed by two hours

The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.
A Mysore-bound private flight carrying 42 passengers including superstar Rajinikanth suffered a technical snag on Monday morning, airport officials said. The snag was detected before the flight was preparing for take-off and engineers were summoned immediately and they attended to the issue, the officials added.
However, the snag forced a near two-hour delay and the flight later proceeded for its destination. Rajinikanth in the meantime interacted with some of the passengers onboard and also clicked pictures with them, officials added.
