MyGov users cross 1 crore-mark, PMO hails website as vibrant centre for ideas

As MyGov India, the government’s citizen-centric online platform, reached one crore registered users, the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday said the website has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insight. It said five years ago, @mygovindia began its journey with a vision to offer a platform for the voice and views of the people of India. “It has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insights. Congrats on this milestone,” the PMO said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, MyGov tweeted about the number of registered users . “As we welcome a new year & new decade – we resolve to make this platform bigger, bolder, better,” it said. It also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring and guiding it.
