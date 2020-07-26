‘MyGov’ initiative completes 6 years, PM calls it a forum celebrating participatory governance

“MyGov has emerged as a noteworthy forum that celebrates participative governance. Do keep contributing!” he said.

MyGov platform, aimed at empowering people to connect with the government, marked six years on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it has emerged as a noteworthy forum that “celebrates participative governance”.

MyGov platform is a unique, path-breaking initiative in participatory governance involving the common citizen at large.

The first-of-its-kind platform was launched on July 26, 2014 by Prime Minister Modi.

The idea of MyGov brings the government closer to the common people by the use of online platform creating an interface for healthy exchange of ideas and views involving the common citizen and experts with the ultimate goal to contribute to the social and economic transformation of India.

“Today, as we mark #6YearsofMyGov, I appreciate all those across India who have enriched @mygovindia by their active participation,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“MyGov has emerged as a noteworthy forum that celebrates participative governance. Do keep contributing!” he said.

In its short span of existence till date, MyGov platform has been more than successful in keeping the citizens engaged on important policy issues and governance, be it Clean Ganga, Girl Child Education, Skill Development and Healthy India to name a few, the MyGov portal says.

There is no doubt that this platform has made inroads in diminishing the gap which has traditionally existed between the citizen and the government, it says.

MyGov platform has become a key part of the policy and decision making process of the country.

There are 1,22,79,631 registered members of MyGov platform till now, according to its portal.