‘My responsibility to address MLAs’ grievances’: Ashok Gehlot day after Sachin Pilot calls truce with Congress

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has assured to address the grievances of party MLAs.

A day after Sachin Pilot’s ghar-wapasi to Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that it is his responsibility to address the grievances of MLAs.

“If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that. I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now also,” he told reporters in Jaipur.

“But why did the MLAs go and what promises were made to them, only they know it,” Gehlot wondered.

The CM said peace and brotherhood will remain in the Congress party and exuded confidence that he will complete five years in the office. He also lashed out at the BJP for making attempts to destabilise his government.

“A 3-member committee has been formed to resolve the grievances. BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies against the opposition leaders, he said, “Income Tax and CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion. But our government will complete its full term of 5 years and we will win the next elections as well.”

Gehlot’s remark comes after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Monday night. The meeting signalled an amicable resolution of nearly a month-long political crisis in the state.

Pilot had revolted against Gehlot in July. He was sacked as deputy CM and Congress Rajasthan unit chief.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since he revolted against Gehlot, Pilot said that he and the other MLAs had raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the state, and expressed hope that these will be addressed soon.