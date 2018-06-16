My new residence out of bounds for media: Akhilesh Yadav

The new residence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will be out of bounds for the media, he said on Saturday. (PTI)

The new residence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will be out of bounds for the media, he said on Saturday. Apparently miffed with the media for sustained coverage of the damages done to his erstwhile house, which he vacated after a Supreme Court order, the Samajwadi Party leader said he had formally shifted to his new residence but added tauntingly that he will never invite the media to it.

“You say something and show something else,” he said. After vacating his sprawling bungalow, allocated in the capacity of former Chief Minister, he spent a few days at the VVIP guest house.

He has now shifted to a villa of Sushant Golf City, an Ansal’s township on Sultanpur Road. Talking to the media after attending the Eid celebrations, Akhilesh Yadav also took a jibe at the ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As part of the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met eminent people and sought their support based on four years of Modi rule. “They have done nothing in the past four years… What other option do they have other than knocking the doors of people now?” he said.

He said the state government was busy making hollow promises and inaugurating projects launched by the previous government. “I wish they gave some credit to us for the works for which they are cutting ribbons now.”