‘My favourite sport’: When Harsh Vardhan rode a bicycle to take charge of Health ministry

Four days after being sworn as a Union Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived to take charge of Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, on a bicycle. Vardhan, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Chandni Chowk in the national capital, also shared pictures on social media site Twitter. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, \u201c#Cycling is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline the contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It\u2019s my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN (sic).\u201d Vardhan, after taking charge of the ministry, thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility. He also added that the health of the people is a top priority of the government and steps will be taken to achieve healthcare for all. The minister further said tat among his priorities will be the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY). Speaking to PTI he said, \u201cSince the launch of PM-JAY, around 27 lakh people have availed the benefits under the scheme. However, still many people are not aware of it. Some people who are in dire need of the benefits provided under the insurance scheme are not able to avail it due to eligibility criteria issues.\u201d Ayushman Bharat Yajana was launched last year. The main aim of the scheme is to cover both preventive and promotive health and provide proper healthcare for all across the country. A large number of people in the country got benefit from it. #Cycling \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d \u0939\u0948\u0964\u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 4 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902\u0964 #WorldBicycleDay \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 #\u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0935 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940\u0964 #ModiSarkar2 @UN @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com\/t9oa7Zjoe3 \u2014 Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 3, 2019 In 2014, when the BJP-led NDA government came to power under Narendra Modi, Vardhan was appointed as health minister. Later, he was given the responsibilities of Ministries of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology. Later, after the death of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave, he was given additional charges of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.