‘My favourite sport’: When Harsh Vardhan rode a bicycle to take charge of Health ministry

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2019 5:23:06 PM

Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived to take charge of Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, on a bicycle.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, health minister harsh vardhan union health minister harsh vardhanDr Harsh Vardhan takes charge of the ministry today. (Photo: Twitter/ Dr Harsh Vardhan)

Four days after being sworn as a Union Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived to take charge of Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, on a bicycle. Vardhan, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Chandni Chowk in the national capital, also shared pictures on social media site Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, “#Cycling is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline the contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It’s my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN (sic).”

Vardhan, after taking charge of the ministry, thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility. He also added that the health of the people is a top priority of the government and steps will be taken to achieve healthcare for all.

The minister further said tat among his priorities will be the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY). Speaking to PTI he said, “Since the launch of PM-JAY, around 27 lakh people have availed the benefits under the scheme. However, still many people are not aware of it. Some people who are in dire need of the benefits provided under the insurance scheme are not able to avail it due to eligibility criteria issues.”

Ayushman Bharat Yajana was launched last year. The main aim of the scheme is to cover both preventive and promotive health and provide proper healthcare for all across the country. A large number of people in the country got benefit from it.

In 2014, when the BJP-led NDA government came to power under Narendra Modi, Vardhan was appointed as health minister. Later, he was given the responsibilities of Ministries of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology. Later, after the death of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave, he was given additional charges of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘My favourite sport’: When Harsh Vardhan rode a bicycle to take charge of Health ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition