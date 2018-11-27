My father was atheist, Verghese Kurien’s daughter responds to BJP leader’s conversion remark

Verghese Kurien, the father of India’s white revolution. (PTI)

India’s “milkman” Verghese Kurien’s daughter Nirmala Kurien on Monday came forward to defend her late father, days after Gujarat BJP leader accused the Amul co-founder of funding religious conversions with Amul’s profits. Dileep Sanghani, a Senior Bharatiya Janata Party minister from Gujarat on November 24 had attacked Kurien, the father of India’s white revolution, and accused him of donating a part of Amul dairy’s profit money to Christian missionaries for religious conversions. Nirmala Kurien while defending her late father said that such statements should be ignored and focus should be given to the work that has been done by Verghese Kurien in building institutions that in turn ushered India’s White Revolution.

She further added that her father who was born on November 26, 1921, was an atheist and (despite being a Christian) was cremated as per his wishes, according to PTI. She further added that just like her father, her mother was also cremated. Verghese Kurien passed away on September 9, 2012.

Nirmala Kurien defended her father while addressing a gathering at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). She said that “we should also focus on things like the change he made in the life of cattle rearing farmers.” While further talking about her father’s work, he added, “Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was then prime minister, had requested my father to replicate the success of the ‘Amul model’ in the country. He undertook Operation Flood which took India from a milk-deficient country to the world’s largest milk producer.”

She further said that her father believed that India would one day be among the most powerful nations but he was also worried that 70 per cent of India’s population comprises mostly small and marginal farmers

and labourers. Nirmala Kurien added, “He wished that they are given more opportunity to earn so that the gap between the haves and have-nots reduces.”

Senior Gujarat BJP leader Dileep Sanghani while addressing a gathering in Amreli town on November 24 had alleged that Verghese Kurien used to donate a part of his ‘Amul’ dairy profit money to Christian missionaries for religious conversions. He added that Kurien became more “popular” than the founder of the Anand Milk Producers Union Limited (AMPUL) or “Amul”, “despite being only an employee,” according to PTI.