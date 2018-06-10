My father not rejoining politics: Sharmistha Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is not going to rejoin politics, his daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee said on Sunday. (File Photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is not going to rejoin politics, his daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee said on Sunday. She made the comment after the Shiv Sena said that the RSS might propose Pranab Mukherjee’s name as Prime Minister in case the BJP failed to get a majority in the 2019 general elections.

Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut told reporters: “We feel the RSS is preparing itself for a situation where it might put forth Pranab Mukherjeeji’s name as Prime Minister if BJP fails to get the required numbers (in 2019). In any case, the BJP will lose a minimum of 110 seats this time.”

Sharmistha Mukherjee said: “Mr Raut, after retiring as the President of India, my father is NOT going to enter active politics again.” The former President attended an RSS event at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.